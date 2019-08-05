UST Global to Host India’s Largest Hackathon ‘d3code’ for College, University Students

UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced the launch of the 1st edition of ‘d3code’, a hackathon for college and university students across the nation, currently pursuing Bachelor’s or Master’s degree courses, ahead of its annual Developer Conference D3. D3 – Dream, Develop and Disrupt, which will be held in December 2019 at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, is UST Global’s developer conference where the brightest minds in the company will meet, learn, and develop their digital and coding skills.

d3code (pronounced as decode) is a nationwide initiative to provide students a platform with an aim to solve some of pressing problems faced in daily lives of the people and to test their passion for innovation, problem-solving, design thinking, and programming skills. Participants can register for the Hackathon here between August 5th – 31st, 2019. Each team would comprise of 4 members including the team leader. The participating teams will be notified about the private challenges during the month of September.

Speaking about this event, Alexander Varghese, Chief Administrative Officer & Country Head – India, UST Global said “D3 has already earned a name for itself as a premier company developer conference. This year around, by adding the external hackathon named d3code, it is specially designed to bring young minds to work with experts in the Technology and Innovation, while focusing on the bigger picture. We are very excited about the first edition of D3 – d3code 2019 and pleased to welcome the brightest students from colleges and universities across India to our beautiful campus to hack with USsociates to solve real-world challenges through innovation and technology.”

Hackathon Rounds and Dates:

The final In-person Offline Hackathon, at the UST Global Thiruvananthapuram campus, will be a 24-hour contest based on the specific problem statement. The prototype based on the same will have to be presented to the judging panel. The winners will be selected based on the judges’ vote. Top teams chosen to attend the final In-Person Hackathon will be given the opportunity to attend the D3 conference held on December 5 and 6, 2019.

The d3code 2019 comes with an exciting opportunity for winning great prizes. Significantly enough, each member of the Top 20 Final teams, who attend the final 24-hour hackathon, will receive a conditional job offer (subject to terms and conditions) to join UST Global, India.

The first prize winning team will be rewarded with a Hacker’s backpack with a MacBook Pro, External Hard Drive, Raspberry Pi 4 Desktop Kit, USB Flash Drive, High Speed Charging External Power Bank and a cash prize of Rs.25,000 each. The members of the team placed second will be awarded a Microsoft Surface, Raspberry Pi 4 Desktop Kit, and Rs.10,000, while the members from the team placed third will be taking home a Samsung Note 9, Raspberry Pi 4 Desktop Kit, and Rs.5000 each.