Vodafone Idea, Hyundai AutoEver India Ink Deal for Connected Car Services

Vodafone Idea, India’s leading telecom service provider and Hyundai AutoEver India, a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Group has signed exclusive partnership for the India debut of Blue Link Connected Technology with the recently launched Hyundai VENUE – India’s First Smart Connected SUV for a range of connected services including Safety, Security and Vehicle Relationship Management Services.

The partnership of Vodafone Idea and Hyundai AutoEver India will enable Hyundai cars, starting with SUV Hyundai VENUE with Advanced Connected Car Functionality. Vodafone Idea’s expertise in automotive connected Technology will help Hyundai deploy a strong, first-of-its-kind, connected solution in Indian market with integration of eSIMS with Voice, 3G/4G data, SMS, Secured APN service and API integration.

The solution will empower Hyundai to locate its cars, enable real-time exchange of data and power a whole range of connected car services will allow Hyundai to manage Vodafone M2M operations. As a part of this exclusive deal, Vodafone Idea will also work as digital partner for Hyundai AutoEver India (HAEI) to manage the connectivity life cycle of the car.

Talking about the partnership, Nick Gliddon, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited said, “Connected Cars are set to change the way we commute and interact with our vehicles. It is a true digital disruption. Vodafone Idea Business Services has spent the last 18 months working closely with Hyundai AutoEver India, subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Group to make connected cars a reality for Hyundai in India.”

Oh Woo Jin, Managing Director, Hyundai AutoEver India said, “We are extremely glad with our partnership with Vodafone Idea. We are sure that both the companies will collaborate and bring synergies in their efforts to provide seamless connected car experience to our Indian Customers. Our Blue Link Connected technology is making its debut in Hyundai’s SUV – VENUE making it India’s first smart connected car.”

The Hyundai VENUE has been launched in India today with the Global Blue Link Technology. The Hyundai Blue Link powered by Vodafone Idea India has 33 features out of which 10 features are specific for the Indian market. Some of these features are Auto Crash Notification, SOS Assistance, Road Side Assistance, Panic Notification, Stolen Vehicle Tracking, Climate Control, Find My Car, Maintenance Alert, Live Traffic Information, Location Sharing, and English Voice Recognition among others.