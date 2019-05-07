VST Mobility to Hire 250 Staffers to Boost R&D; Unveils 2 New Products

VST Mobility Solutions, a Kochi-based start-up focusing on mobility solutions, has lined up measures to hire around 250 staffers to enhance the company’s manufacturing and R&D in Kerala. The company on Tuesday also unveiled two products for smart travel

VST, as a start-up focusing on mobility solutions, has developed these products with its own R&D and manufacturing facility at Kerala Technology Innovation Zone, Kalamassery, 20 km north of this coastal city. The company is planning to expand the market with new investors backing them for production and international presence, its top officials revealed.

The products are a bus-ticketing machine, which is India’s first of its kind, and another device that enables tracking and locating a vehicle.

MOBGO VST0507B is the country’s pioneering android-backed ticketing machine certified by the Central Institute of Road Transport, while Smart Eclipse VST0507C is the first device that supports NavIC/IRNSS from Kerala to be approved by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), according to the List of ARAI approved Vehicle Tracking Systems as per AIS 140 as on 03rd May 2019. VST Mobility Solutions Pvt. Ltd is incubated under the Kerala Start-up Mission (KSUM).

Highly user-friendly, MOBGO VST0507B has a 5.5-inch touchscreen enabled with NFC Technology for cashless journey using closed/open loop smart cards, the company said.

As for Smart Eclipse VST0507C, the device has been launched in the wake of a government rule that requires vehicles to be installed which supports NavIC/IRNSS from April this year. Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) : NavIC/IRNSS is an independent regional navigation satellite system being developed by India. The device is as per the latest standards for AIS 140: Intelligent Transport Systems.

“This is remarkable,” said KSUM CEO Dr Saji Gopinath. “The company continues to set new standards for the transport industry.” Dr Gopinath further said that it was a “great achievement” for KSUM to groom and support VST towards earning this certification. “We look forward to see more start-ups creating history in the state government’s ‘Make in Kerala’ initiative,” he added.

As for the android-based ticketing solutions, the start-up has already received new orders from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and a few European countries. The firm is also getting enquiries for products and dealerships from the National and International Market.

ABDG India, the new investor, said the initial production will be one lakh units with best in class software products for the automotive segment. “Apart from these product lines, our R&D team is focusing on hardware devices for connected transport,” said Nitin Ghuliani, Director, ABDG.

The VST-developed vehicle infotainment solutions will provide real-time video surveillance/dual communication for school buses and public transport vehicles.