WaitASecToReflect Urges People to Pause and Reflect on their Online Conduct

TikTok, the short video making app, has launched an initiative #WaitASecToReflect to sensitize the masses of the responsibility they have towards being a part of a larger online community. #WaitASecToReflect has been developed with the aim to inspire users to pause for a second and reflect on their online conduct.

Gandhiji’s three wise monkeys decided to make a comeback in the form of three don’ts in the realm of social media. The in-app challenge with a contextual adaptation of a culturally relevant phrase-“Bura na post karo, Bura na share karo, Bura na comment karo” (Post no evil, share no evil, comment no evil) under the hashtag has already garnered over 326.1 million views.

A lot of TikTok users have been finding creative ways to share this message with the world. Here are some of the most creative and coolest videos.