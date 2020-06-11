5-Day Women Entrepreneurship Summit Logs On to World of Knowledge

More than 100 women from Australia, Bulgaria, Canada, Germany, Iceland, India, Ireland, Malaysia, Netherland, Poland, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom and USA gathered online for the Women Entrepreneurship Summit, which has opened a plethora of opportunities for women to learn, collaborate and grow.

The endeavour to help women worldwide was initiated by international TEDx speaker Purvi Tantia, and the mission aimed at helping 1 million women of wisdom to create legacy through the unique 3M formula – based on the 3 pillars of Mission, Movement and Monetisation. The Women Entrepreneurship Summit has brought together women from these 18 countries who are sharing their secrets to business growth in the post Covid world.

Research by Babson College, USA shows that globally 6.2% women own and run businesses, and the trend in women entrepreneurship is on the rise owing to the possibility of conducting business online, specially in the service sector. According to Purvi Tantia, retail e-commerce sales are projected to grow to 6.54 trillion US dollars in 2022 and there lies a huge opportunity for women to take a large pie from that. “My whole purpose is to assist women to be able to see the opportunity”, she said.

The event helps mission based women entrepreneurs who want to increase their visibility online and monetize their missions online. The event covers 5 major themes including how to do podcasting, virtual events, get wisdom to the world through books, effectively use media for reach out, and to use technology strategically to grow your business online.

“This event is aimed to provide mindset, tools and strategies to women from all across the world to start, grow and scale a business, while staying at home. It is a mission based event to help women to know that they can run successful businesses online while taking care of their family – in covid times or beyond,” said Purvi Tantia.

Tantia added that online businesses can empower women and give them livelihoods. She promotes them taking on their passion and setting a recurring income for them.