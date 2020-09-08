All-New Mahindra Treo Looks to Transform Kerala’s Last and First Mile Travel with e-Mobility

Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd, part of the USD 19.4 billion Mahindra Group, has launched new electric three-wheeler Mahindra Treo in Kerala at ₹ 2.7 lakh, post FAME subsidies (Ex-showroom, Kerala).

The new Mahindra Treo electric auto is now completely designed and developed in India and offers best-in-class performance with higher speed of 55 kmph, better acceleration from 0-20 kmph in just 2.3 seconds and best-in-class gradeability of 12.7 degree. The new Mahindra Treo can save an owner up to ₹ 45,000/year. The Treo is available with a low down payment scheme of just ₹ 50,000 from Mahindra Finance and low interest rate scheme of only 10.8% from State Bank of India. Mahindra Treo comes with attractive exchange bonus of ₹5,000.

Speaking at the launch, Mahesh Babu, MD & CEO, Mahindra Electric said, “Kerala has demonstrated faster adoption of EVs and helped the Treo to become the market leader in its segment. With ~5000 Treo vehicles plying across over 400 districts of India, Treo has already covered 1.6Crore km on the Indian roads. The new Treo will further boost our customers’ savings and will be a great fit for the state’s first and last mile mobility needs. The Indian EV growth story is dominated by electric 3-wheelers and the sizeable segment will play a crucial role in growth of EVs in the country.”

The running cost of Mahindra Treo is only 50 paise/km which can save up to ₹ 45,000 per year on fuel costs. The lithium-ion battery requires zero-maintenance and offers 1,50,000+ Km of hassle free running. The new improved AC induction motor now has a highest power of 8 kW and a highest/excellent torque of 42 Nm.

The top-speed of Mahindra Treo has improved significantly to 55 kmph with an increased gradeability of 12.7 degree. The new Mahindra Treo is powered by advanced lithium-ion technology and can travel for up to 130 km (declared driving range) on a single charge. It comes with automatic transmission, and is gearless, clutch-less and vibration-free making the drive very comfortable and fatigue-free.

Mahindra Treo can be charged anywhere as it comes with a portable charger and can be fully charged using a 15 A socket .The reliable IP 67 rated motor gives enhanced protection from dust and water entry. Modular rust-free Sheet Moulding Compound (SMC) panels for easy cleaning

With the longest wheelbase of 2073 mm the Mahindra Treo offers segment best comfort with more leg room and easy entry and exit for all age groups. Mahindra Treo offers side doors making the ride much safer. Mahindra Treo comes with a standard warranty of 3 years/80,000 km along with the optional 4th and 5th year extended warranty of up to overall 1 lakh Km. The company has a wide service network of 140+ dealerships across India.