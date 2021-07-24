Bzinga Live Interactive Bidding TV Show to Have GP as Host

Govind Padmasoorya aka GP, who has proven his versatility as an actor and a television presenter, will be taking the host’s chair once again, for Bzinga’s first ever TV show, on ZEE Keralam. A popular face of Malayalam Cinema, the actor was seen earlier as a judge on ZEE Keralam’s reality show Mr. and Mrs.

The Bzinga TV show involves interactive live bidding for home viewers through the Bzinga Mobile App as well as a bidding game in the studio, between 6 selected public bidders chosen from the group of people who have already installed the app and a celebrity guest present there. The one who places unique and lowest bid for various electronic and home products would be declared as a winner. In order to participate, one has to download the mobile app and register. GP’s multifaceted personality and immense mass appeal will act as a great catalyst between the celebrity guest and audience.

Commenting on BZinga, Mr. Santosh J Nair, Business Head – ZEE Keralam said, ‘Bzinga is the first of its kind show on TV that will engage live audience through a mobile App. This enables our channel viewers to play Live and win grand prizes. Through this show we are providing our viewers with a platform that can make their dreams come true.’

GP expressed his excitement on being back on TV and expressed his love for hosting. “I am extremely happy and excited to be back as a host for BZINGA, the concept of which is unique and motivated me to take up the project instantly. I am eagerly looking forward to be interacting with my audience again and entertaining them,” said Padmasoorya.

Speaking on the announcement Mr. Piyush Rajgarhia from BZINGA said, “The show bridges the gap between the online and TV formats. This show is a leap for us as we move towards reaching a larger audience with the TV format. GP is an ace host, and his presence will add creative and entertainment quotient for the show. With his affable personality, we are sure his presence as the host, will help us achieve the vision we set out to achieve. We are extremely excited to have him on board.”

GP started off his career in the year 2008 and from then has been giving remarkable performances to his audience. His debut in the Malayalam Industry was as a protagonist in the famous feature film Atayalangal, which was a life and literature-based movie produced by Aravind Venugopal and was directed by MG Sasi. This film won numerous awards including the Kerala State Film Award and the Best Film award as well. His debut projects in Tamil (Kee) and Telugu (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo) also got wide acceptance. Apart from acting, he has also worked as a host for several television programs. As Padmasoorya himself is a trained Carnatic Singer, he also made a step into singing through the music album “Nirmana.”

The show will be telecast on ZEE Keralam, from August 7, 2021 at 6 pm.