CEDP Skill Courses Offered Free for 500 Students across India

Skill development institute, the Council of Education and Development Programmes (CEDP), is to provide free training for 500 eligible students. The selected students can choose from the 50 plus skill development courses run by CEDP’ Institute. The initiative will enable the underprivileged youth of the country to equip themselves with skills relevant to industry, thereby improving their employability.

The courses offered include certification training offerings for Hospitality, Aviation, Automobile, and Healthcare. The courses’ fees range from Rs 15,000 to 6 lakh, which will be waived entirely as per the program launched, a CEDP press note said.

To avail the scholarship, applicants need to register for the online AICST (All India Career and Scholarship Test) Entrance Test, India’s largest online Career & Scholarship test. The eligibility for taking the test is 10th standard pass and above which would be taken online in February 2021.

Shaheen Khan, Founder and CEO, CEDP Skill Institute, said “Much has been discussed on the impact of Covid- 19 on employment. As an educationist, I believe that urgent action is needed for upskilling the youth to prepare them better for the changing scenario. Many families are facing financial strain as a result of the pandemic. This is affecting the education of the youth and with it opportunities for gainful employment. Being online students from all across India can apply. This initiative has been launched to enable talented students with financial challenges an opportunity to undertake one of our skill development courses online. Education is a tool for empowerment and employment.”

CEDP Skill Institute has also partnered with NSDC (National Skill Development Corporation), NIESBUD (National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development), NSIC (National Small Industries Corporation), and IISC (India International Skill Centre). CEDP’s NSDC certification courses for Hospitality, Aviation, Automobile, and Healthcare are allied with guaranteed internships and placement assistance in India and overseas.

Industry learning, industrial visits, classroom theory with demonstrative practical, and lectures by Industry experts are part of the extensive live training and hands-on experience. Through collaboration with over 800 industry partners in India and abroad, CEDP has helped over 15,000 students to carve out a successful career.