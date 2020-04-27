Chhota Bheem, Jelimals Dance to ‘Do the 5’ Song for Covid-19 Awareness among Kids

Jelimals, a confectionery brand from ITC, has come forward with a unique initiative to create awareness amongst children about the 5 steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19, as recommended by WHO. Over the years, the Jelimals bears (animated avatars of multi-flavored jelly bears) have entertained the kids with their exciting adventures against formidable villains.

The current Covid-19 crisis is proving to be especially hard on kids and it is imperative that the young ones be educated on the safeguards against the pandemic. As a brand that enjoys a loyal following amongst kids, Jelimals wanted to do its bit to convey the message across, the company said.

Anuj Rustagi, COO – Chocolate, Coffee, Confectionery & New Category Development– Foods, ITC Ltd, said, “We are faced with an unprecedented situation and therefore it is absolutely essential for everyone, including kids, to follow all safeguards. To help create awareness amongst kids about the precautionary measures, we thought we should use our dear Jelimals characters along with Chhota Bheem to help the little champs learn the 5 essential habits in a fun and engaging way”.

Jelimals teamed up with Chhota Bheem to bring out the “Do the 5” song, that is modelled on the five steps recommended by the WHO to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Amit Anand, Creative Group Head, FCB, said, “The trouble is that the kids are not very receptive to advice that sound preachy or boring. So we turned that around, and gave the advice through their well-loved and adored icons – the Jelimals, in a sing-song manner that’s both catchy and memorable”. Conceptualized by FCB Ulka Bengaluru, the video was produced by 16 Beatz Films.