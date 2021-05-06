Colorful Technology Company Ltd, a professional manufacturer of graphics cards, motherboards, all-in-one gaming and multimedia solutions, and high-performance storage, has unveiled iGame M600 Mirage, its latest gaming PC featuring the latest 11th generation Intel Core processors and the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-Series graphics cards. It comes with flexible configuration options to cater to different types of gamers from casual gamers to demanding eSports professionals.

The Colorful iGame M600 Mirage features vibrant RGB lighting across the entire chassis having more than 70 individually addressable RGB LEDs to create a Dynamik Light effect on top, in front, and at the bottom of the chassis. Unique to the iGame M600 Mirage, it uses a magnetic Power Key to turn on the gaming PC which gives it personalization and ownership. The iGame M600 Mirage comes in a solid side panel and tempered glass side panel options and comes with a graphics card bracket to support heavy high-performance GPUs.

The iGame M600 Mirage is offered in a wide selection of configurations with CPU options from a modest Intel Core i5-11400 up to a beastly Intel Core i9-11900K 8-core processor. The same goes with the graphics card options from a GeForce RTX 3060 up to the latest gaming graphics powerhouse – the GeForce RTX 3090. The gaming PC uses an AIO liquid CPU cooler and high-speed NVMe SSD storage for fast and responsive gaming.

The iGame M600 Mirage features a magnetic Power Key to turn on the gaming PC. The detachable and magnetic Power Key takes security and privacy to a whole new level. Users can only turn on the iGame M600 Mirage using the Power Key, keeping it away from unwanted and unauthorized users.

The Colorful iGame M600 Mirage’s RGB Dynamik Lighting has over 70 ARGB LEDs that are fully customizable via iGame Center. It consists of a unique Skylight RGB effect on the top panel, a pair of ARGB strips on the front panel, and a vibrant RGB underglow at the bottom. All of the RGB lighting components are fully customizable using the iGame Center.

The iGame M600 Mirage gaming PC base model starts at Rs 1,19,999.