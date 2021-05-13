Digital University Kerala, EDII Launch Blockchain Program for Entrepreneurs, Startups

Digital University of Kerala (DUK) has announced the launch of a unique online “Certified Blockchain Startup Program” that would immensely help entrepreneurs and startups in sharpening their skills in cutting-edge digital technologies and setting up industries.

DUK, India’s first digital University that was launched in February this year, will conduct this course in collaboration with Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad and Kerala Blockchain Academy.

The Program, launched yesterday under the banner DUK Prajna, is the first roll-out of DUK Prajna – an online platform for easy and flexible learning of newer cutting-edge technologies that will provide blockchain basics and how the technology is applied over different business verticals, including government, banking, supply chains, real estate, environment and health.

The 14-day virtual classroom training programme aims to equip individuals with the knowledge, skills and attitude to grasp and deal effectively with the issues, opportunities and challenges concerning entrepreneurship. It also provides requisite information regarding the key necessities for setting up startups in the blockchain technology sector. This will help individuals across the globe to demonstrate their expertise in entrepreneurship and realise their dream of setting up business opportunities in blockchain.

The first batch is to be launched on June 7 with a limit of 35 participants filled on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The course, which is to be conducted online by experts of EDII and the Kerala Blockchain Academy (KBA), will seek enrolment from students, graduates, business professionals, and aspiring entrepreneurs, who wish to establish their startups or expand their existing businesses in the blockchain sector.

Addressing the official launch of the Program at a virtual press conference, Dr Saji Gopinath, Vice-Chancellor, Digital University of Kerala, said entrepreneurship can improve the quality of living acting as the wheels of economic growth of the country. “Blockchain has the potential to act as a transformative technology. It can groom the talents with technology and skills to create long-lasting entrepreneurs in the blockchain space.”

Dr Sunil Shukla, Director General of EDII, said, “Blockchain technology is at a very nascent stage in India. Many industries are still unaware of it or don’t understand its efficacy. However, it is a useful technology that can bring great value to banking and finance, healthcare, supply chain, and real estate. Hence, it is important to nurture entrepreneurship in this sector at this stage.”

The programme also analyzes the concept of understanding entrepreneurship, defining startups, developing own tech startup ideas, building the right legal foundations, startup marketing, branding, and fund-raising. The online instructor-led training is made accessible from anywhere in the world and takes a deep dive into the various use cases of blockchain, analyzing real examples of how different industries are executing the technology and improving their businesses.

The trained entrepreneurs will have tech-related information along with necessary entrepreneurial and management skills for setting up their startups in the blockchain domain.

EDII and KBA, under the leadership of Digital University Kerala, are also planning to bring out more nuanced courses in Blockchain technology.

Dr Asharaf S, Dean (Research & Development) of Digital University Kerala and Professor-in-charge of Kerala Blockchain Academy, held that blockchain has the ability to verify the attributes of a transaction and help in bootstrapping and operating a marketplace without the need for a traditional intermediary.

“Digital finance technologies, including blockchain, have ensured growing opportunities for quality entrepreneurship training in the blockchain domain, he added.

Dr Raman Gujral, Regional Director, Southern Region-EDII, stressed on the need for entrepreneurship skill enhancement for people exploring the niche areas like blockchain technology.