EdgeVarsity signs MoU with German Drilling College Celle

EdgeVarsity, the education technology company based in Bengaluru, has collaborated with two international institutes, specialized in their fields to provide the best exposure to their students.

It recently signed MoUs with The Drilling College Celle, the German institute Specialized in training engineers and supervisors for the Oil and Gas industry and ATCC, an EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency) approved training institution which is authorized to provide Aircraft Maintenance Engineering training programme. Henceforth they will be certification partners for the courses offered by EdgeVarsity.

On signing up MoU with two of the prestigious and most influential institutes in Oil and Gas and Aviation across the globe, Sekharan Menon CEO of EdgeVarsity says, “This MoU is extremely beneficial for the students of EdgeVarsity as it not only indicates the standard of the training programme offered by EdgeVarsity, but also make students who successfully complete the programme eligible for a certificate from these reputed institutions. The Drilling College Celle (Bohrmeisterschule), founded in 1937, has been recognized and approved by the German state as an independent College. The Bergschulvereine.V., which is directly responsible for the College, is maintained and guided by representatives from ten member companies in the fields of exploration and production of crude oil and gas. Amongst others Exxon Mobil,Engie, Wintershall, OMV, DEA, KCA DEUTAG etc. ATCC is based in Frankfurt, Germany and offers its training programme in various countries across the globe. By becoming certification partners, they will also be one of the two signing authorities of the certificates of our programs.” He further added

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Udo Grossmann, Managing Director of the Drilling College Celle said: Our trainers come from industry with first-hand experience and an average of 25 years’ experience. We focus on helping people develop lifelong careers in the Oil and Gas Industry through EdgeVarsity now in Asia. Drilling Colleges’ straining is oriented towards new and relevant technical developments in deep drilling technology and oil and gas production technology as well as current professional applications and problems by means of modern workstations, the use of modern simulation software and technical equipment components in the original.

Wladmemar Becker, Managing Director of ATCC while signing this MoU said, “ATCC is an EASA approved training organization that offers classroom-based training in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering in various countries. We are really excited to collaborate with EdgeVarsity which focuses on providing such skilling programme to students across the globe through their EdTech platform”

EdgeVarsity, focuses on enhancing the employability of youngsters by bridging the widening gap that exists between University curriculum and industrial requirements. The institution provides a specialized Oil and Gas programme for Mechanical Engineers and Aviation Programme for engineers from Mechanical, Electrical, Aeronautical and Electronics engineering branches.Programmes offered by EdgeVarsity demands 130 to 140 hrs of learning effort from the students. There is no specific batch start day. Students can start whenever they want as it is a self-paced training programme which can be accessed from anywhere in the world,” adds Sekharan Menon

Currently, in India, more than 10 lakhs engineering graduates are coming out from campuses every year. “Nearly 60 percentage of them stay either unemployed or underemployed. Major reason for this is the gap that exists between theoretical aspects covered as part of Engineering Curriculum and the expectation of the industry. EdgeVarsity’s programmes are created in such a way that these programmes clearly bridge the gap,” Menon explains.