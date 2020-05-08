Faculty Development Programme from Internshala Trainings

Internshala Trainings has launched its Faculty Development Programme to assist the college teachers in India to learn new skills and upgrade their skill-set. Under this initiative, Internshala would be providing the college faculty members across India with free of cost trainings in the latest industry skills. The eligible teachers could apply for the initiative by 15th May 2020 using the official email ID provided to them by their academic institution where they are currently teaching.

In the wake of COVID-19, the education industry has seen a shift towards online learning from conventional classroom learning. In a developing country like India, teachers play a critical role in nation-building by shaping young minds and guiding them towards their career paths. With the dynamically changing education scenario and career prospects in India, the responsibility to prepare the student community for the same lies on the shoulders of our educators. Under these circumstances, the teachers have to constantly acquaint themselves with new skills, tools and technologies, and concepts in order to teach the same to the students and prepare them for jobs of the future.

All the faculty members teaching in a government recognised college including public, private, and institutes offering distance education can benefit from this initiative. The initiative is first being rolled out for the first 1000 teachers enrolling for the trainings and will gradually be rolled out for all the college faculty members across the nation.

The faculty members could choose to learn any skill from 19 short-duration training programmes including programming with Python, web development, ethical hacking, Android app development, creative writing, French language, advanced Excel, data science, machine learning, Angular, business communication skills, photography, and Solidworks.

On the launch of the Internshala Trainings Faculty Development Program, Sarvesh Agrawal, the founder and CEO of Internshala said, “Teachers are the guiding lights of our society who handhold students through their learning journey and lead them towards their career paths. An essential part of effective teaching is to keep on learning. Catering to the teachers’ learning needs and thanking them for their contribution to the country, we have launched this faculty development initiative and we hope that it aids them in their mission to educate the youth.”