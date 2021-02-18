GMR Airports Opens Duty Free Outlet at Kannur Int’l Airport

GMR Airports Ltd. (GAL), through its subsidiary, GMR Kannur Duty Free Services Ltd. (GKDFSL), today launched its first Duty Free outlet amid much fanfare and enthusiasm in the Kannur International Airport.

Located at International arrivals, GMR Kannur Duty Free promises an unmatched shopping experience. It will be offering an assortment of some of the world’s finest brands across liquor, perfume, confectionery, tobacco, travel essentials and authentic handpicked souvenirs. GKDFSL hosts over 100 brands in liquor, tobacco, perfumes in multiple variants. Premium brands like Johnny Walker, Glenfiddich, Marlboro, Davidoff, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Calvin Klein pampers the shoppers with choice and give a wide array of options for a perfect gift to their near and dear. The outlet is ably manned by customer friendly staff with an unmatchable ambience.

Rajesh Arora, CEO – Business Development, GMR Airports, said, “As one of the leading private airport developer-operators globally, GMR Airports has a strong track record of creating and delivering world-class airports and airport travel retail offerings including Duty Free outlets at major airports such as Delhi and Hyderabad. We are now very happy to be partnering with KIAL and are excited about the potential of Kannur International Airport. Our aim is to bring best-in-class brands, offers and shopping experience to the shoppers that are on par with the global best. GKDFSL is committed to becoming one of the Best Travel Retailers in South India by providing unmatched value proposition and enhanced shopping experience to its customers.”

GMR Airports Limited (GAL), a subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure Limited, has signed a concession agreement with Kannur International Airport Limited in January, 2020, to develop, operate, maintain and manage the Duty-Free outlet at Kannur International Airport on an exclusive basis. Under the concession agreement, GAL would design, finance and operate the Duty-Free shops at Kannur International Airport for a period of 7 years, which is extendable by 3 more years. GAL through its affiliate companies has already been operating Delhi and Hyderabad airport Duty Free businesses and addition of Kannur Duty Free is the first concession outside GMR’s own airport portfolio.

KIAL was commissioned on 9 December 2018, and it is the 4th international airport in Kerala, the only State in the country to have 4 international airports. This is the second greenfield airport in Kerala, built on Public Private Partnership model in an area of about 2,300 acres. Even Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, Kannur airport could maintain stable growth.

Kannur is an important city in the state of Kerala. The city is the administrative headquarters of the Kannur District and situated 518 km north of the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. With its high quality beaches, abundant forestry and wildlife, Kannur is a popular tourism destination of Kerala. A significant number of diaspora from the Kannur region works in the Middle East, and Kannur international airport caters to their flying requirements.