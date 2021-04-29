Ignitho Expands to Chennai; Names Former Cognizant Exec India Delivery Head

Ignitho Technologies, a US headquartered product engineering company, is expanding its India development footprint to Chennai as part of its ambitious growth plans. Having established its India operations in Kochi, Ignitho is now ramping up its team in Chennai. Ignitho sees expansion of its India operations critical to sustain its rapid growth and has also lined up plans for a Bengaluru center next. To provide much needed impetus and strategic focus to these plans, Ignitho has named ex-Cognizant executive, Brahma A M, as its India Delivery Head. Brahma brings two decades of delivery leadership experience across EDS, Cognizant and Tech Mahindra. Before joining Ignitho, Brahma was with Cognizant for close to a decade in delivery leadership roles managing US clients.

“Chennai is emerging as one of India’s leading tech hubs for Business 4.0 skills. With an amazing talent pool available to us here, we aim to ramp-up our team in Chennai to fuel our growth plans,” Joseph Olassa, CEO, Ignitho Technologies, said.

Brahma A M

“Our unique model of entrepreneurship provides like-minded professionals a platform to fuel their startup dreams, starting the journey by building niche digital products for enterprises under Ignitho and later becoming co-owners in a product startup company under Nuivio Ventures. As we get ready to expand our team in Chennai, we continue to be on the lookout for such professionals to join our team and fuel their entrepreneurial dreams.” Scott Nugent, Chief Commercial Officer added.

Established by a team of senior IT industry professionals with a proven track record in western markets, Ignitho is already a trusted partner to leading enterprises like National Spine & Pain Centers, London Gatwick Airport, Sainsbury’s Group etc. Ignitho’s parent company, Nuivio Ventures Inc., comprises of an ecosystem that feeds on innovation and brings together technology, marketing, workforce mobility and competencies; these are essentials to make any enterprise and any entrepreneur successful.

Ignitho provides Digital Solutions to Enterprises in North America and European markets. These solutions are a result of Ignitho’s Product Engineering processes modeled upon Frugal Innovation methodology co-developed with Jaideep Prabhu, Professor at University of Cambridge. Headquartered in the USA, Ignitho services its customers through its offices across the globe.