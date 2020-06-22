Ignitho Technologies, a US headquartered product engineering company, has lined up its plans to disrupt the pure-play IT services industry using its Frugal Innovation methodology. Ignitho is disrupting the market for Digital Business Solutions for Enterprises, by using its proprietary Product Engineering Platform I.O.I.O (Ideate – Orchestrate – Integrate – Operate) which leverages Frugal Innovation methodology co-developed with Jaideep Prabhu, Professor at University of Cambridge. Ignitho’s parent company, Nuivio Ventures Inc., further gives Enterprises the option to monetize the jointly built products into stand-alone companies with a revenue generation plan.

“Frugal innovation from India continues to make an impact to western enterprises and Ignitho has been an already early mover in integrating such technology innovations and methodologies into solutions for our customers. This has helped us evolve from a start-up idea to a fast-growing scale-up, with a credible track record of long-term clients. Having proved the model, we have now lined up plans to disrupt the pure-play IT services industry using our I.O.I.O platform. In addition, Nuivio Ventures’ model of building standalone software companies in collaboration with enterprises will further accelerate our growth story. Having started our India operations in Kochi, we are now expanding to Chennai and Bangalore. We are looking to exponentially grow our teams in these locations for the next phase of our growth,” says Joseph Olassa, Co-founder and CEO.

“Ignitho is today seen as a market leader in Frugal Innovation for western enterprises and getting the attention of industry watchers as a market disruptor. In addition, our unique model of entrepreneurship provides like-minded professionals a platform to fuel their dreams. Starting the journey by building niche digital products for enterprises under Ignitho and then be a part of product startups under Nuivio Ventures. As we get ready to expand our team of frugal innovators, we continue to be on the lookout for even more similar like-minded professionals to join our team and fuel their entrepreneurial dreams,” Scott Nugent, Co-founder & Chief Commercial Officer added.

Established by a team of senior IT industry professionals with a proven track record in western markets, Ignitho is already a trusted partner to leading western enterprises like London Gatwick Airport, National Spine & Pain Centers, Sainsburys Group, etc. Nuivio Ventures adds to this growth story with successes in having created standalone product companies like iS3Talk developed in collaboration with the Southend-on-Sea Borough Council in UK.