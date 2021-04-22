Incuspaze, a managed office space provider, has expaned its footprint in Kerala by launching another centre in Kakkanad in Kochi with over 500 seating capacity. The new facility was launched in 2 phases of 300 seats and 200 seats respectively. The centre is packed with high-end facilities and infrastructure to meet the requirements of the emerging markets.

The new facility is located at Infra Futura which is opposite to Bharath Matha College at Seaport – Airport Road. It is equipped with a full set of amenities ranging from high-speed internet, cyber security, and fully-sanitized workspaces, to suit all business requirements. The all-inclusive services also include access to other key business facilities such as visitor reception, A-grade meeting and conference rooms, and high-tech printers.

The company aims to offer elevated office experience to startups and SMEs in the Kakkanad region with this launch. Prior to this, the company has already marked its presence in other Southern locations such as Trivandrum, along with enterprise-grade assets in Mysore, Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada.

Due to its global standards of services & infrastructure, Incuspaze is already in talking terms with several international brands and MNCs, which can enhance the tenant profile of the facility. This would and attract more business opportunities for local services and small business in Kakkanad.

Commenting on the development, Sanjay Chatrath, Business Partner, Incuspaze, said, “We are excited to launch a new managed office space solution in Kakkanad, Kochi, after seeing an overwhelming response at our existing facility at Oberon Mall, Edappally, which is running at 100% occupancy. It shows how much we’re being appreciated in areas like these, and it motivates us to come up with even better solutions for our clients.”

“Our focus remains completely solution-driven, which will surely support growing enterprises, SMBs, and corporate who are looking at customized and productive workspaces. Our foray in the South Indian markets is aimed at a mission to provide customized workplace solutions for across sectors and business formats. We look forward to replicating this successful model in different other regions as well,” he added.

Incuspaze is aggressively expanding and collaborating with developers on portfolio level tie-ups. The company has recently signed over 7.5 sq. ft. in Delhi/NCR and is in discussions with developers to add another 3 million sq. ft. of managed office by year’s end.

Ever since the outbreak of the Coronavirus, companies are demanding more flexible options in CRE, with less CAPEX, and in such situation managed offices can really help corporates to save some money liabilities, foster workspace growth.

Propelled by factors like the decentralization of corporate offices and the increase in the demand for satellite offices by MNCs, this spoke, and hub model is here to stay; managed offices have been also opted by the workforce looking for a suitable workspace near their homes.

As the Indian startup scenario is changing drastically,with many of them turning into unicorns, the demand for managed offices have increased too. With their global-scale funding and tie-ups with MNCs, the consumption of workspace with global standards has increased. These start-ups now looking up to managed offices, to fulfil their needs in terms of flexible tenure commitments and world-class infrastructure.

Incuspaze is a chain of fully-managed office spaces started in 2017, now with a presence in over 25+ locations in 14 cities and a vision to develop into a trusted network of managed office space for enterprises across 30 Indian cities by 2022.