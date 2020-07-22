Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), the state government’s nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities, will organise a virtual event this weekend to promote innovations by youngsters since the outbreak of Covid-19, aiming to groom students as entrepreneurs.

The July 25 ‘Innovations Unlocked – Kerala Student Innovators Meet’ will provide the participants a unique opportunity to showcase their tech-products developed during the past four months, organisers said.

Those selected at the meet will be given a three-month pre-incubation programme, with support from leading technological and industrial establishments.

The Saturday meet, from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm, will also feature masterclasses on innovation and entrepreneurship. The interactive forums will facilitate the participants to showcase one’s product, witness others’ innovations and attend sessions by industry experts so as to learn more about ways to overcome the turbulence, disruption and uncertainty in the wake of the global pandemic. The event will also host live Q&A interactions.

Innovations Unlocked: Schedule

The proceedings will start with registration and virtual networking. At the opening session spanning an hour till noon, State Higher Education Principal Secretary Dr Usha Titus will deliver the inaugural address after KSUM CEO Dr Saji Gopinath’s welcome speech. An ‘Innovation Compendium’ will be released, following which APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Vice Chancellor Dr Rajasree M.S. will deliver the keynote.

Succeeding this will be a two-hour session (from 12:01 pm) on ‘Knowing the Startup Ecosystem’. Simultaneously, Virtual Room II will conduct a Track-2 session on product showcase.

From 2.30 pm, Virtual Room III will organise a two-hour ‘Masterclass on Innovation’, while Virtual Room IV will run a parallel track titled ‘Master Class On Innovation’ by Wadhwani Foundation. Simultaneously, Virtual Room V will host a ‘Masterclass On Innovation’ by TCS DISQ.