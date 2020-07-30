Internshala Fresher Jobs to Bring Exclusive Opportunities

Internshala, the internship and training platform, has announced the launch of fresher jobs on the platform where it will offer verified and premium job opportunities for freshers and help employers hire talent from its pool of 6 million+ job seekers.

With this launch, the final year students and graduates with 0-2 years of work experience will be able to apply to jobs in various profiles including web development, sales and marketing, operations, graphic design, digital marketing, finance, data analytics, and many more.

In addition to in-office job opportunities, Internshala will also be providing permanent remote job opportunities in the wake of COVID-19. Each job on the platform will come with a minimum CTC of Rs 3 LPA.

The job seekers will be able to apply to jobs free of cost. On the other hand, the employers will be charged a fee of Rs 4999 per job post. However, to help companies save on their recruitment costs during the pandemic, the employers will also be able to post fresher jobs on the platform for free until 31st October 2020.

On the launch of fresher jobs on the platform, the founder and CEO of Internshala, Sarvesh Agrawal said, “Among the various challenges which Indian youth face today, unemployment stands out as a major concern. The graduates face difficulties in finding entry-level jobs. There are various reasons behind this including lack of access to thousands of employers offering high quality fresher jobs who do not visit campuses which is the primary and default mode of job search for graduating students.”

He further added, “Through our internship and training platform, we are helping students learn in-demand industry skills and gain practical experience through internships. Now, to tackle the issue of limited opportunities for fresh graduates, we have introduced fresher jobs on Internshala. We aim to bring verified and well-paid job opportunities for entry-level job seekers in various fields like engineering, management, design, and data science on one single platform.”

Internshala, launched in 2010 is used by 10Mn+ students and 2.2 lac+ employers. Internshala is on a mission to equip students with in-demand industry skills and meaningful internship experience to help them kickstart their dream careers. For more information or to apply for the fresher job opportunities, please head here.