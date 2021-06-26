Internshala #KaamkiBaat Offers Life Lessons to Students

The recruitment and training platform, Internshala has launched #KaamkiBaat. The initiative aims at imparting important life lessons to the students beyond their college curriculum and prepare them for the real world. The interested students can apply for the opportunities by 30th June 2021.

Under this initiative, accomplished professionals will be taking the #KaamkiBaat classes on various pertinent topics including social media anxiety among the youth, finding your passion, dealing with heartbreaks and overcoming failures, how to be financially independent, personal growth and development, sensitizing the youth about disability and how to live around disabled people, LGBTQ+ diversity equity and inclusion at the workplace, and coming out and what pride means to the community.

All the interested students and graduates are eligible to apply for these opportunities irrespective of their fields or level of education. Each session under #KaamkiBaat will be 1.5 hours long. The participants will be awarded with a participation certificate along with life lessons from the experts about various real issues and how to deal with them.

On the launch of #KaamkiBaat, Shekhar Halder, Business Head at Internshala, said, “With our constant efforts to prepare India’s youth for the professional world, we often miss out on teaching them important life lessons and oversee the issues they are facing on a personal level. #KaamkiBaat initiative is our attempt to address this and help students learn about important real life issues and how to deal with them.”