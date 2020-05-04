Internshala Young Achiever Scholarship Announced

Free access to its online training programs for academically bright students from the economically weaker sections across India

Internshala has announced free access to Internshala Trainings, its e-learning platform, for academically bright students from the economically weaker sections. The scholarship aims to encourage the student community to continue learning and help them beat the odds of financial constraints.

All the students currently enrolled in a school or college (including distance education) with a history of good academic performance, i.e, with a score of 75% and above in 10th, 12th, and college and whose annual family income is less than Rs. 2.4 lacs would be eligible for the scholarship. The students can learn varied skills including programming, data science, business, design, creative writing on Internshala Trainings through its short duration online training programs.

On the launch of the Young Achiever Scholarship, Sarvesh Agrawal, the founder and CEO of Internshala, said, “Worldwide, millions of students are out of school and college due to the COVID-19 situation and the impact this will have on their education is massive. But, the worst-hit have been students from the economically weaker section.”

“Internshala’s mission has been to connect students with meaningful opportunities and in unprecedented times like these, we want to step beyond our immediate role in the society and make learning accessible to even those without adequate resources through this scholarship.”, he added.

Students can choose from any one of the 19 Internshala online trainings which include Ethical Hacking, French Language, Machine Learning, Digital Marketing, and Creative Writing. The last date for the scholarship is 15th May 2020.