The state government, which has a policy aimed at the promotion of small enterprises, will roll out special concessions to small entrepreneurs in the power sector, Kerala Minister for Power MM Mani has said. The minister was speaking after inaugurating the MSME Awards function organized by Metro Mart in Thiruvananthapuram recently.

The Minister said that, in the wake of Covid-19, the power department had given concessions worth Rs 500 crore to the public in the first phase. Besides this, a concession of Rs 5 crore was doled out to help overcome the crises in the film sector. The existence of small enterprises in the state is essential for the life of the common man, MM Mani said.

At the Metro MSME Seminar and Awards 2020 presentation event, the awards were presented to the MSMEs which excelled in various spheres. Kadannappally Ramachandran, Minister for Ports, Museums, Archaeology and Archives; and Advocate K.Raju, Minister for Forests, Animal Husbandry and Zoos, were also present.

The Awards presentation was preceded by a Seminar on ‘Challenges and Opportunities for MSME in the post COVID World’. The seminar was organized by Metromart in association with the Thiruvananthapuram Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Kerala Bureau for Industry Promotion and the National Small Industries Corporation

Since 2018, Metro Mart has been organising the MSME Awards and Celebrations, imbibing the high impetus being given by the central and State governments in promoting the MSME sector. Metro MSME Awards and Celebrations started its journey on the International MSME Day (June 27th 2018), as an event to mark the importance of MSME’s key role in the economy.



Dignitaries including V.K.Prashanth, M.L.A., M.Vijayakumar, Chairman, KTDC, S.N.Raghuchandran Nair, President, Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Mrigendra Lal Das, CGM, State Bank of India and Siji Nair, Managing Director, Metro Group of Publications, participated in the event held at TCCI Conference Hall.