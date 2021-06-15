KTDC Online Hotel Booking System to be Upgraded

Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas today said the online booking system of the hotels of Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) will be upgraded by this month-end with the introduction of Channel Manager Software to make the booking of rooms from any part of the world quick and hassle-free.

This was disclosed by the Minister while on a visit to Hotel Mascot and Hotel Grand Chaithram of KTDC here to review the progress of their renovation projects launched to elevate the hospitality facilities and services of Kerala Tourism to global standards to meet the post-pandemic surge.

The upgrading of the online booking system is the first major step to connect the prime properties of KTDC to global tourism networks. The system will connect KTDC hotels with major booking websites like Booking.com, Agoda and Indian booking engines like Make My Trip, Goibibo and IRCTC of the Indian Railways, giving them greater international visibility, Riyas said.

The Minister took stock of the status of various works, including the renovation of the Rooftop Restaurant and Heritage Block at the over a century-old Hotel Mascot and the restaurant, rooms and conference hall at Hotel Grand Chaithram.

“The ongoing projects will raise the comfort and quality of services of these two top hotels of KTDC to international standards. The projects will be completed within the timeframe set for them,” Riyas said after discussions with Tourism Director and KTDC MD V R Krishna Teja IAS and senior officials present.

The quality and choice of dishes served in KTDC restaurants will also be improved, by including local delicacies in their menu, which will make the food served by them appealing to the local patrons as well as tourists. The ambience and service of all allied facilities at KTDC hotels will also be improved.