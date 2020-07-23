Post-Acquisition, Navigant India rechristened Guidehouse India Pvt Ltd

The Thiruvananthapuram Technopark-based Navigant India has been renamed Guidehouse India Private Ltd. The rechristening has come about following the acquisition of Navigant India’s parent company Navigant Consulting, Inc. being acquired by Washington-based Guidehouse.

Guidehouse is a portfolio company of Veritas Capital and a leading provider of management consulting services to government clients. Guidehouse in India is based out of four state-of-the-art facilities in Technopark and was operating as Navigant BPM Pvt Ltd, post-acquisition. With effect from July 17, 2020, the company has been renamed Guidehouse India Private Limited as per the approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Government of India.

The acquisition has expanded Washington DC-based Guidehouse into complimentary commercial market segments and new global regions where Navigant supported clients. The combined organization is operating globally under the name Guidehouse and led by Scott McIntyre as CEO.

The Guidehouse acquisition of Navigant created the formation of a unique management consultancy firm with unparalleled scale in both regulated commercial markets as well as with public sector entities. Guidehouse is a global organization with more than 8,000 employees in over 50 offices worldwide. As the combined new company, Guidehouse expanded its deep industry expertise, solutions and products that support clients within highly regulated industries including healthcare, financial services, energy, national security, and aerospace & defense.

Guidehouse India Pvt Ltd currently has approx. 2,500 employees at its India facilities.