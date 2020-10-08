Nuivio Picks Former Startup Village Exec as Head of Startup Incubation in India

Nuivio Ventures Inc., a US headquartered product startup factory, which started its India plans with Kochi as its initial base, has named Manoj Krishnan as its Head of Startup Incubation Group in India. Nuivio Ventures brings together an ecosystem of innovative enterprises, early-stage investors and passionate entrepreneurial professionals to build standalone software product companies. Nuivio builds its ventures through a proprietary ‘Think-Build-Scale’ model, which leverages Frugal Innovation methodology, co-developed with Jaideep Prabhu, Professor at University of Cambridge.

Welcoming Manoj Krishnan onboard, Joseph Olassa, CEO of Nuivio Ventures Inc. says, “Nuivio will hugely benefit from Manoj’s industry network and experience, which enabled him to structure and manage successful startup and investor partnerships for the likes of Startup Village in Kochi and Microsoft Accelerator in Bangalore. Manoj will help in driving Nuivio’s vision to have 50 B2B SaaS companies and 50 entrepreneurs by the year 2030. Nuivio Ventures is uniquely placed to enable success for its SaaS (Software as a Service) startups as the approach is ‘market first’, where the products are first developed with enterprises via Nuivio’s product engineering company, Ignitho. This is a departure from the traditional startup models and ensures that Nuivio incubates a ready product with its first paying customer into a standalone product company.”

Sharing his excitement, Manoj says, “Having proved the ventures model with Ignitho, Nuivio Ventures is now ready to scale up its plans to incubate and build more standalone software companies in collaboration with enterprises. With Kochi emerging as one of India’s leading startup hubs, we have lined up our India expansion plans with Kochi as our initial base. Startup Village in the past and the Technology Innovation Zone setup by Kerala Startup Mission gives Kochi a talent base with exposure to entrepreneurship. In addition, our unique model of entrepreneurship provides like-minded professionals a platform to fuel their startup dreams. As Nuivio gets ready to expand its footprint in India, I’m looking forward to spearhead this momentum.”

Established by a team of senior tech industry professionals with a proven track record in markets like USA, UK and Europe, Ignitho is already a trusted partner to global corporates like London Gatwick Airport, National Spine & Pain Centers, Sainsburys Group, etc. Nuivio Ventures adds to this growth story with successes in having created standalone product companies like iS3Talk developed in collaboration with the Southend-on-Sea Borough Council in UK.

