SCTIMST-Tynor Pact for Joint Research in Orthotics, Rehab

The Thiruvananthapuram-based Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), has taken a major leap in its efforts in the area of medical device development by entering into an agreement with Mohali-based Tynor Orthotics Private Ltd. The MoU aims at setting up an Orthotics and Rehabilitation R&D vertical to promote indigenous device development in this sector towards the goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Tynor Orthotics is the largest manufacturer and exporter of high quality and affordable orthopedic appliances and fracture aids in India. Tynor will collaborate with SCTIMST for the co-development of Orthotic devices and to promote joint research programs in Orthotics and Rehab. Tynor has funded SCTIMST for R&D of two off-loading devices in patients with diabetic foot ulcers and osteoarthritis. The project is planned for 1 year with Tynor contributing Rs 27 lakh to the program.

The main objective of this Institute-Industry collaboration is to develop a cluster of orthoses for catering to clinical conditions such as osteoarthritis and diabetic foot ulcer. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a lucrative growth in global diabetic foot ulcer therapeutics market owing to the increasing geriatric population which is more prone to diabetes.

The global diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcer market is expected to reach $5265 Million by 2025 with a compound annual growth rate(CAGR) of 6.6% from 2019-2025, which is quite alarming. Similarly, the global knee braces market is growing due to the rising prevalence of osteoarthritis, increasing number of orthopedic knee surgeries, growing number of sports injuries in athletics.

The global knee braces market size was estimated at $1.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.3%. The growing burden of osteoarthritis, the increase in target population, and the technology of cost-effective and easy to wear braces are the major growth propellers for the market.

“SCTIMST has done considerable amount of R and D work in biomedical devices over the last 30 or more years and has established itself as a pioneer in this field. This collaboration with an Industry leader for co-development of ortho-rehab devices in the country is a commendable step and is fully aligned with the Honorable Prime Minister’s Vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat”, said Dr VK Saraswat, NITI Aayog Member, noted missile scientist and the President of SCTIMST.

“The R&D tie up with an Indian industry player right from the start and after a detailed study of the Indian market is the way to go forward to ensure development of high-quality affordable technologies for India and to strengthen our medical devices industry, reduce the country’s import dependence for such devices and ensure commercial success of our products. Our research team is enthusiastic about working with an industry leader in this segment and will do their best to get the desired results of this partnership in a year or two,” Dr.Asha Kishore, Director, SCTIMST, said.

According to Dr. P. J Singh, Managing Director of Tynor Orthotics Pvt Ltd, Tynor has planned to set up India’s first R&D Center in Orthopedic Appliances, Fracture Aids, Walking Aids, Compression Garments and Foot care Products. This center has been named TORNADO (Tynor Ortho Research N Appliance Development Organization) and aims to bring about technology and innovation based disruption at the scale of a tornado. This will be a novel center in which a Cross Functional Team consisting of experts from Engineering, Orthopedics, Biomedical Sciences, Design shall be brought together to brain storm and develop products as per the requirements of the Indian patient. Industry-academia collaboration is the key to achieve this feat.

This collaborative program between SCTIMST a leading R&D Institute and superspecialty hospital of the country with Tynor Orthotics Pvt Ltd. a pioneer in the industry in this specialized field is expected to produce wholesome results and will be a milestone in the field of orthotic technology development in the country.

In accordance with the Institute’s Vision 2030 Programme, scientists from the Biomedical Technology Wing of SCTIMST, Subhash NN, Muraleedharan CV and Dr. Harikrishna Varma (Head, BMT Wing) are driving the Orthotics and Rehabilitation R&D vertical along with clinicians from the hospital wing. Dr. Nitha J and Dr. Subin Sukesan and other experts are advisors. SCTIMST is an institute of national importance under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.