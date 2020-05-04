Special Day Winning Hearts at Film Festivals

Special Day, a short film starring Shantanu Maheshwari and Sheeba Chaddha, directed by Ajay Shivan and produced by Prashant Singh is winning hearts at various film festivals.

This short film has already bagged awards internationally. The film had won at Tagore international film festivals 2020 under two categories -Best film on women & debut filmmaker award and at Cult Critic Awards 2020 for Outstanding achievement award. The film was the finalist at New York movie award 2020 and semi-finalist at Couch film festival 2020.

The film had been officially selected at 10th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2020, Rome Prisma independent awards 2020, Lake view international film festival 2020, Jaipur film world 2020 and Filmerra international film festival 2020.The film had also been nominated as short film of the year.

Made under the production of Ek Rupaiya Productions, the film is written by Prativa Archana Rathi. Mayur Nagpal has composed the music, cinematography is by Chetan Shinde and editing is by Tushar Shivan.

The film is about a bond between a son and a mother, played by starring Shantanu Maheshwari and Sheeba Chaddha. Ved Mehra is all prepared up for his birthday, he has planned his day with his friends. Malti Mehra had also planned something and is also excited about his birthday. She surprises Ved with an expected gift and that makes Ved realize that it’s his mom’s special day too.