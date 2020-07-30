Technopark Thiruvananthapuram, India’s first Information Technology Park, has entered its 30th year, marking an eventful journey that saw Kerala capital being firmly positioned as a major technology hub, attracting big global and Indian companies to set up business and flourish.

One of country’s largest IT Parks spread across 662 acres of land with 102.7 lakh sq.ft built up space, Technopark is now home to 450 IT/ITeS companies with a direct employment of 62,000 IT professionals.

In the context of the pandemic situation, the premier institution has already set its eyes on encashing the emerging work space culture.

“The idea of work space is set for a paradigm shift in the post-pandemic era. In the unfolding context fraught with hopes and anxieties, Technopark considers its future quite bright, strengthening its core competence of being a stable and safe campus for investors and talented professionals,” said Sasi PM, CEO, IT Parks Kerala.

A CMMI Level 4, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 & OHSAS 18001:2007 certified IT campus, Technopark is one of world’s greenest Technopolis as well.

An autonomous organisation fully owned by the Government of Kerala, Technopark has grown from strength to strength since it came into existence on 28th July 1990.

“One of the most vibrant IT facilities of India, Technopark has consistently been expanding its list of valued clientele on account of its world class infrastructure, customer friendly ambience, excellent data connectivity and green environment,” said Sasi.

Technopark to Focus on Post-Covid Openings

During 2016-2020, Technopark has shown steady growth in export, revenue generation, number of companies and employment. The IT export has grown to over Rs 7000 Cr in 2018-19 against Rs 5000 Cr in 2017-18. In FY 2018-19, it registered an 8.5% growth in export over the last year.

Technopark clocked an overall growth of IT export of 40% in FY 2018-19 over 2016. The institution recorded a direct employment of 62,000 by March 2020, which is an incremental employability of 10,000 from 2016.

Major MNCs that have started operations at Technopark campus during the period 2016-2020 include Nissan Digital India, Tech Mahindra, Teranet, Way Dot Com and HnR Block India Pvt Ltd., which together account for an investment of Rs 27.5 crore and provide over 1610 jobs.

The 1200 Cr investment of Taurus Down Town project was launched on 12th October 2018 in Technopark Phase III. The project is envisaged at 57 lakh sq.ft of built up space with IT & commercial space and is expected to give a direct employment of 25,000.