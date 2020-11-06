Guidehouse India, the Thiruvananthapuram Technopark-based Indian subsidiary of leading advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology services firm Guidehouse, has been certified as a ‘Great Place to Work’ among other reputed workplaces in India for the period between Nov 2020 and Oct 2021. The certification is based on a Trust Index Survey and a culture audit by Great Place to Work (GPTW) Institute.

Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner the Great Place to Work Institute for assessment, benchmarking and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture. The Institute’s methodology is considered as the gold standard for defining great workplaces across business, academia and government organizations.

Mahendra Singh Rawat, Partner & Country Head, Guidehouse India, said: “We are glad that we have made it a habit of winning the GPTW certification. The certification is a reflection of our strong people practices. We have been constantly delivering positive workplace experience by creating a systemic, self-perpetuating cycle of workplace and business greatness which keeps coming back in the form of growth and revenue numbers. This has led our organization to be certified by the most coveted Great Place to Work.”

Saji Zacharia, Director – HR, Guidehouse India, added that “the certification is special this year as we are operating in an unprecedented pandemic situation. Most of our employees are working from home. During this time, the entire Guidehouse India team stepped up efforts to support our clients, people, and community.”

The company continuously endeavors to support the financial and mental wellbeing of employees through the tough times by honoring performance review cycles and launching employee assistance programs to take care of the emotional and mental wellbeing of employees. Connecting back to community, Guidehouse also have done various campaigns like building infrastructure for needy organizations, and women empowerment campaigns.

Guidehouse India, is the Indian subsidiary of Guidehouse, a global organization with more than 8,500 employees in over 50 offices worldwide. The parent company’s industry expertise, solutions and products support clients within highly-regulated industries ranging from healthcare, financial services, energy, and national security to aerospace and defense. Guidehouse India currently has 2,500 employees across its various facilities.