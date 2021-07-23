UST Among AmbitionBox’s Best Places to Work in India

UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced that it has been awarded as one of the ‘Best Places to Work in India 2021’, in the country’s first employee choice awards by AmbitionBox.com, a rapidly growing career advisory platform. UST was ranked among the Top 12 Best IT/ITES Companies and Top 3 in the large IT/ITES companies in India. Companies are ranked based on ratings and reviews shared by employees who have worked in the company, during the year 2020.

AmbitionBox is a career advisory platform in India that helps job seekers discover great places to work. The reviews on AmbitionBox capture employee sentiment across key workplace metrics including culture, career growth, compensation, work-life balance, development of skills, work satisfaction and job security.

In its inaugural edition, the winners were chosen for an array of awards in each of the top 5 categories (Mega, Large, Mid-sized, Small, Tech Start-ups) defined by the number of people they employ in India, as well as best employers in each of the various industries. The companies with more than 10,000 to 50,000 employees in India were categorized under the ‘Large companies’ segment.

Alexander Varghese

“It’s an honor for UST to be recognized as one of the best places to work in India by AmbitionBox’s employee choice awards,” said Alexander Varghese, Chief Operating Officer, and Country Head – India, UST. “The 22 years of ‘Transforming Lives’ through technology and delivering exceptional support to our clients stand strong from the company’s inception in 1999. This award reaffirms UST’s commitment to our employees while adding value to our global customers. This recognition acknowledges our progressive and dynamic human capital while benchmarking them against the best.”

Mayur Mundada, Founder, AmbitionBox.com said, “With every month, we see a growing number of people on the AmbitionBox platform discovering credible information of companies they wish to work for including employee reviews, salary insights and interview experiences to enable them to make informed career decisions. This spurred us to curate and present India’s first employee choice awards. We believe that the voice of the employees is powerful, and these awards are a true reflection of the best places to work in India. We congratulate UST on being recognized as one of 12 Best IT/ITES Companies and top 3 among the large IT/ITES companies in India. We extend our sincere wishes to the company and its employees.”

In the past, UST was also the recipient of the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, recognizing the company as one of Glassdoor’s Top 100 Best Places to Work in 2020. In 2020, UST CEO Krishna Sudheendra was named in the list of the 25 highest rated CEOs during the COVID-19 crisis by Glassdoor. UST is also certified in India by Top Employers Institute (TEI) and Great Place to Work.

UST has more than 26,000 employees around the globe, with over 15,000 employees and has offices in Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Noida, Hosur, Coimbatore, and Ahmedabad in India.