Vi Brings Connectivity to Parapatta to Enable Online Education for Kids

Young students from Parapatta had recently made a call for mobile data connectivity in their town to enable online classes, as the village was not serviced by any telecom service provider. Vi swung into action to get the necessary permissions for setting up a telecom tower at Parapatta Village, becoming the first to service this area.

Vi team in Kerala was moved by the video of a young girl speaking on behalf of around 150 students staying in Parapatta, Kodenchery Grama Panchayat, in Kozhikode district. The young student put out a plea for early attention and intervention from local authorities to help facilitate network connectivity to enable online classes for the local children.

The Vi telecom site that went live today, was officially commissioned at the hands of Kodenchery Grama Panchayat President, Mr. Alex Thomas in the presence and amidst applauses of several young students from the village.

S. Murali, Cluster Business Head, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Vodafone Idea , said, “As Kerala’s largest and fastest 4G telecom service provider serving over 1.6 Cr. customers across the length and breadth of the state, Vi is committed to provide the finest voice and data services to enable our customers to get more, do more and stay ahead in life. It is a matter of pride for Vi to be an enabler in the academic pursuit of these young students from Parapetta. I would like to thank the Kozhikode district authorities for their support in fast tracking the necessary processes for commissioning the telecom tower within the shortest time period.”

