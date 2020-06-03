Why Should You Encourage Your Kid to Go for Online Learning?

A child’s education is what the parents or guardians worry the most about and thus it is quintessential for you to encourage and help your child at every step of their journey. More so often than not, as a parent, you succumb to societal pressure and unknowingly transfer that pressure onto your child. One of the many ways you could help your kid in their academic and professional journey is by encouraging them to opt for an online learning.

To begin with, what is online learning?

Unlike the conventional learning in a classroom, online learning makes the content available for students digitally. Students can learn online, anywhere and anytime. Instead of physical copies of books, e-learning uses visual content and gamification.

To help you understand why you should encourage your kid to opt for an online learning, we have listed few perks it offers below.

1. Help them realize their passion:

School or college is a difficult stage for every student. Either they are not sure about which field to pursue graduation in or with time tend to lose interest. Online training can help solve that problem. The duration of the training range from 4-6 weeks and it will help them understand where their interest lies.

Before a student starts looking for opportunities to work, it is essential to establish if he/she is interested in their field of study and have a good knowledge of the subjects.

2. Help them get an in-depth knowledge

Online training is designed for the masses hence, the training is broken down into several segments and covers the basics quite well. The entire training will have tests and assignments to provide an in-depth knowledge. At times, the syllabus in college might not be updated with the latest developments in the field of study but online trainings help keep them up to date. Also, the learnings can be put to the final test by completing the project at the end of the training.

3. Help them get experience to test the knowledge attained

Online training would give them an opportunity to test all that they have learned into live situations; academically and professionally. It will help instil confidence in them to change their approach as per the objective rather than the conventional approach. The projects which they would do as a part of the online training will help them apply the theories on to real-life situations. For instance, they could make a new website for their college or an app f as a part of the project. You will get hands-down experience through these projects.

With changing times, there is a dearth of opportunities and less clarity amongst students about what to do next. It essential for a student to discover and realize where their passion lies and have relevant knowledge and experience. As a parent, it is your important that you become a support system for your kid and guide him/her at every step of their journey and not base your judgement on the basis of what the society has to say.

Courtesy: Internshala Trainings